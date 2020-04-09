The coronavirus pandemic has completely disrupted life as we know it. It's not just for workers, but also for students and teachers who have to teach and learn remotely.
Mobile County Public School System is working to make learning even more accessible for their students.
They've teamed up with FOX 10, to broadcast classes live on our 10.6 channel.
“We have totally re-invented public education in about two weeks,” said Rena Phillips, MCPSS spokesperson. “We’re about to launch a new system of learning on Monday, the 13th. It’s going to be online, on television, in traditional paper packets, if you can think about it, we’re doing it.”
Classes will begin Monday, April 13th at 7:30 am for kindergartners. All grades should be covered throughout the entire week. This will last for 6 weeks, Phillips said.
Looking at the behind the scenes production of it, it is a different world from what we've always known school to be.
Now the empty classrooms, vacant seats, and clear hallways have been turned into makeshift studios with wires running through doorways and bright lights set up.
“So we’re going to do some online learning but we also know that not every student has access to a computer or the internet,” she said.
Most MCPSS teachers are already set up to teach from home. Phillips said they were all tasked with communicating with their students this week to find out if they have access to the internet and a computer.
Since all home situations aren't the same, Phillips said this is what they're going to do to help. Those who don't have internet can watch the lessons on television. Those who have neither, will receive a packet.
“We are going to be filming about 33 hours of classroom lessons for the next 6 weeks. We’re going to have everything from Pre-K up through Elementary school reading and math. We’re going to have middle school social studies and science and even in high school we’ll have biology, chemistry, algebra 2, trigonometry, we’re going to be airing it live,” Phillips explained.
Teachers will now be sitting behind a different kind of desk. Surely, they likely never imagined having to do live TV with the career they've choses but for their students, Phillips said they don't mind wearing another hat.
“We are here to support you and your child and to make this as easy as possible for you to receive this instruction,” she added.
