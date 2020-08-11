The Democratic presidential ticket -- made history Tuesday as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tapped California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate.
Harris now becomes the first Black and South Asian woman on a major party presidential ticket.
After weeks of interviews and vetting, former Vice President Biden officially announced Harris was his choice late Tuesday afternoon -- making good on his promise to pick a woman.
Harris tweeting her support for Biden not long after the announcement adding -- "I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."
"I think it's really beautiful to have a black woman to be in that position," said Brittany Jones. "It could have the same energy as the Obama election where a lot of black people are pulling each other to go vote. But based on Kamala's track record and her being a black woman -- people may not have that same hopeful let's go do this energy -- with how crazy this election can be."
"Primarily by her being a woman but an African American woman -- I believe it's going to impact not only the African American community -- but serve as empowerment to women in general. And I'm a father of a daughter so i would like to believe just that visual alone will give some type of motivational encouragement that little girls and teens can be anything they want to be," Robert Ether.
President Trump weighing in on the announcement -- calling Harris the most liberal person in the U.S. Senate.
"She did very, very poorly in the primaries as you know... She was expected to do well and she ended up right around 2%," said Pres. Trump. "So I was a little surprised when he picked her because I've been watching her for a long time. I was a little surprised. She was extraordinarily nasty to Kavanaugh... Judge Kavanaugh then, now Justice Kavanaugh. She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing the way she was the way she treated now Justice Kavanaugh and I won't forget that soon."
Meanwhile, Biden and Harris will formally accept the Democratic nominations during the party's convention held virtually next week.
