MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The heart-shattering news of University of Mobile athletic director and head baseball coach Mike Jacobs' sudden death Tuesday is making its rounds.
Thoughts, prayers and condolences are pouring in about the baseball coaching hall of famer.
University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett told FOX10 News that Coach Jacobs was doing what he loved, coaching his team through some workouts when he had the heart attack.
"I've known Mike for 40 years," Burnett said. "He was a legend in the coaching Hall of Fame but just a great mentor to students and a person you would never hear an unkind word about. Any other coach would tell you that, opposing players would tell you that. Just a class act on and off the field at all times."
The University of Mobile released this statement from Burnett:
The University of Mobile has suffered a great loss tonight. Our longtime baseball coach and, more importantly, our great friend Mike Jacobs passed away after suffering a heart attack. Coach Jacobs' last hours were spent here on campus doing what he was called to do. I first met Mike in 1980 when we were both coaching high school baseball. I have never met a man with more class and dignity on and off a ballfield. Not only was he a legendary coach, but he was a spiritual mentor to hundreds of players over the decades of his career. He was a kind and thoughtful person who went to great lengths to make others successful. I can honestly say that I have never heard a person speak a disparaging comment about Coach Jacobs.
"We grieve tonight and pray for his wife Joy and his family. We can take great comfort in the fact the Mike is the only one among us who is feeling no pain. Because of Mike’s faith in Christ—a faith he freely shared — I am confident he is in the presence of his savior. Moreover, because of Mike’s life and testimony, many young men will someday be reunited with him in eternity. Many of those current young men were with us in the halls of the hospital tonight as they came to pay their respects to their beloved leader.”
We also spoke to Spring Hill College baseball coach Frank Sims about Jacobs.
"I'm very sad to lose a good friend," Sims said. "They were very spirited teams. I think a lot of the fans thought that Spring Hill and Mobile didn't like each other but Mike and I were good friends off the field."
Click here to read more about Coach Jacobs' career.
