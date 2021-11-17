DAPHNE, Ala (WALA) -- When it comes to Christmas trees, Louis Smith is a man who knows what he wants.

“10-foot tree and as I say with hips,” he said.

Smith is on the hunt for the perfect tree the week before Thanksgiving. This is the first time he has ever shopped this early.

“I had heard that there was a going to be a shortage of trees for whatever reason,” he said.

Transportation issues and weather conditions like flooding, heat waves and wildfires at tree farms have reduced the supply this year.

Hazel’s Market on Highway 98 started their annual Christmas tree sale this week and their stock is not expected to last long.

“You guys started with roughly 2,000 trees here, but you guys don’t expect to have that in 10 days,” FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert asked.

“I think we’ll probably be nearly sold out by December 1st,” said Sandra Lundy, Owner of Hazel’s Market in Daphne.

The Christmas tree supply crunch is forcing a lot of people to buy their trees early before they run out, but that is not the only thing that will greet shoppers this year.

“Some of the smaller trees really went up in price, more so than the larger trees, but not sky rocketed,” Lundy said.

It is not just real Christmas trees, but artificial ones are in short supply too.

At Robert Moore and Co, they say they got basically their entire order of fake trees, but many other shops are not as blessed. Many are stuck on container ships coming from abroad.

“Most places are way off on their tree counts,” said Larry Heard, Owner of Robert Moore and Co. “The big tree bonus days that a lot of the big box stores have been doing, I doubt will happen this year because there are just not enough trees out there do that.”

Back at Hazel’s, Smith has made his choice and he is glad he found one he liked.

“I feel that Christmas trees are important part of Christmas and I enjoy them,” Smith said.

The best recommendation right now is buy early if you want to guarantee yourself a tree. As long as they are properly watered, experts say they should last until Christmas.