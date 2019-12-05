It was close to 5 am Saturday when thieves were caught on camera stealing Christmas decorations from a home.
"Somebody stole Big Bird and a couple of other smaller items," said Ronald Allen.
Surveillance video given to FOX 10 news by Allen shows the bandits leaving the neighborhood with an open back seat car door on the passengers side.
"We got them on the video, we have their license tag number," Allen said.
It appears the back door was open because the decoration was too large to fit.
You can see the person attempt to close the back door, then roll down the window to stick the Big Bird decoration, out of it.
"We have never had a problem with anybody getting anything except this year," Allen explained.
Allen and his wife has decked the halls of their neighborhood with decorations like this for 20 years. The large home sits in the middle of a roundabout. Their are decorations around the entire home.
"It keeps growing. My wife keeps adding to it as the years go out. It just keeps accumulating," he said.
The Christmas lights and decorations attract a lot of people. Some of them drive by and others even get out of the car to take pictures.
"We get thousands of people that come through," Allen said. "It gets so heavy here, I have to direct traffic."
Unfortunately this good thing is coming to an end. Allen said this is the last year he and his wife are doing this so it would be nice to have all of their decorations.
"We would like to get big bird back. Big bird is one of our favorite characters that everybody enjoys coming to see," he added.
Allen welcomes everyone to come by and see the lights and take pictures.
He said Santa Claus will be at the home on December 21st at 5:30 for pictures.
If you recognize the people in this video, call Mobile Police.
