The Prichard Police Major Crimes Division has issued a murder warrant for suspect Mario Osborne, according to a news release from Prichard officials.
The warrant was issued for a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3 in the 3300 block of St. Stephens Road, according to the release.
The news release states that although an arrest has been made in the investigation, police are looking into whether the Oct. 3 shooting is linked to another homicide that occurred last year on Rosedale Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.