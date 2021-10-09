The Prichard Police Major Crimes Division has issued a murder warrant for suspect Mario Osborne, according to a news release from Prichard officials.

The warrant was issued for a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3 in the 3300 block of St. Stephens Road, according to the release.

The news release states that although an arrest has been made in the investigation, police are looking into whether the Oct. 3 shooting is linked to another homicide that occurred last year on Rosedale Avenue.