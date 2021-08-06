MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama officials are strongly recommending – but not requiring – masks. Some school systems are mandating face coverings, while others are not.

It’s all left Mobile-area residents a little unsure of how the state should proceed.

“I just think there’s too much conflicting evidence right now,” Fairhope resident Noah White said Friday as he strolled through Bienville Square in downtown Mobile.

On Friday, the Mobile County school system became the latest to adopt a mandatory mask policy for the upcoming school year, in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other school systems have stopped short of that.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said at a briefing Friday that the state has provided advice to school systems but is leaving masking decisions to them.

“We support universal masking in K-through-12 schools in keeping with what the CDC has said,” he said. “It’s not going to be a state mandate.”

Harris said the goal is to keep kids in school and avoid virtual learning, which suggested was “not a great experiment.” He said it is not just kids getting sick. If they are wearing masks and properly spaced out, under CDC guidelines, he said they will not have to quarantine at home if they are exposed to someone who’s infected.

“When you have lots of people back together from different homes, you know, in the same building together all day long – especially if they’re not vaccinated or have the opportunity to be vaccinated – absolutely, we’re concerned we’re going to see an uptick in infections,” he said.

Broader mandates for the general public also are off the table. But White, the Fairhope resident, said he would err on the side of caution.

“I would say it’s probably a good idea just to mandate it,” he said.

Naude Gouws, who owns the Haberdasher bar downtown, said his business dropped mandatory masking for employees when the state dropped its mandate.

“Everybody in my bar got vaccinated,” he said. “So, I think we’re pretty safe as far as we, you know, as we think. But you never know.”

Gouws said masks impact his business negatively.

“But also, the flip side is more and more people are wearing masks,” he said. “So it’s a tough question to answer.”