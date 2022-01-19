MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – More passengers than ever before are showing up at TSA checkpoints armed.

New images from the TSA at Mobile Regional Airport show some of the dangers they have found hidden in carry-on baggage.

Last year, the TSA found a record 17 guns, more than double the old record of 8.

“I wasn’t surprised,” said Gail Linkins, Alabama’s Federal Security Director for the TSA. “More and more people are bringing guns to checkpoints nationwide.”

2021 was a record-breaking year for gun seizures at our nation’s airports.

The TSA discovering nearly 6,000 guns in carry-on bags … about 15-hundred more than the last record set back in 2019. The news comes as travel rebounds … approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Gail Linkins is the woman in charge of aviation security at all of Alabama’s airports. She has worked for the TSA since it was created 20 years ago.

“Always finding a gun at the checkpoint or in baggage undeclared is concerning,” she said. “Very concerning is that most of the guns are loaded and many times the gun has a round in the chamber.”

Not only did Mobile Regional break a record, Pensacola International did as well. TSA officers at the Northwest Florida airport confiscated 36 guns in 2021. That is up 20% from the old record.

“What is the number one answer you guys get when you find a weapon in a bag,” the reporter asked.

Linkins responded, “mainly I didn’t know it was in the bag.”

For people who fly, the news about the record gun seizures is concerning, including for those who own guns.

“I’ve been taught to use them and respect them and to use them for safety and things like that, but I know you don’t bring them to here, a courthouse, or a military base,” said Sandra Ingram.

Nationwide the TSA is finding on average about 16 guns a day. They believe the reason they are finding more guns comes down to more people buying and owning them.

“I hope people start taking responsibility, personal responsibility in looking through their bag before they decide to travel,” Linkins said. “It’s in their best interest not just for safety, but also not to incur a huge fine.”

The TSA says the fine can be more than $13,000.

There are legal ways to fly with a gun as checked baggage. It has to be unloaded, in a locked hard-sided case and declared to the airline.