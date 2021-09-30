MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A search of public records in Mobile shows that Aldi has applied to build three grocery stores in the city.

The grocery chain asked the city for building permits in West Mobile, Tillman's Corner, and Airport Boulevard near Interstate 65.

The Tillman's Corner store would be built at the Rangeline Crossing development near the new VA clinic.

The West Mobile location would be on Schillinger Road just north of Hitt Road.

The third Mobile location is in the shopping center on Airport Boulevard at I-65 that was once home to Babies R Us store.

Aldi has not publicly announced any plans to build stores at these locations in Mobile. But the company is building its regional headquarters and distribution center in Baldwin County and previously stated its intentions to open stores in Mobile.