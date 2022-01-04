MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- For many of us this is a sad time, but we must take down those trees. When you have a live one, they can find new life as mulch, but to do that you first have to take everything off the tree.

Take off the ornaments...

That will mean all the ornaments. Every single one of them.

Take off the lights…

Once you’ve gotten all the ornaments off the tree, don’t forget the lights. You can’t mulch those either.

Out of the stand and to the recycling site…

Once you’ve gotten the lights off, take the tree out of the stand. Now it’s ready for disposal. There are seven sites around town to take it:

Medal of Honor Park, Tricentennial Park, James Seals Park, Baumhauer-Randle Park, Dog River Park, Langan Park, and the Pinehill Recycling Center.

The season ends…

“We left it up as long as we could. Started to become a fire hazard.”

We met Bob Stacey at Medal of Honor Park where he was disposing of his tree. It’s a chore, but he said, but he has no regrets.

“I’ve got eight grandkids,” Stacey said. “When I was putting it up I knew it would be a lot of work to take it down and get rid of it but it’s worth it. It’s really worth it. Christmas is the most magical time of the year.”

That magic ends in mulch, so your Christmas tree will carry on through another season.