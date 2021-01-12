MOBILE, Ala. --January is Cervical Cancer Month. The pandemic might make it tempting to postpone checkups, but USA Health's Mitchell Cancer Institute says women should continue with regular screenings for cervical cancer.
According to the CDC, Alabama is tied with Mississippi and Arkansas for the highest cervical cancer death rates in the U.S.
Jennifer Young Pierce, lead of cancer control and prevention at the Micthell Cancer Institute, joined Lenise Ligon on FOX 10 news at 4 to explain how you can take steps to reduce the risk of this deadly disease.
