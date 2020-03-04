MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The annual Reese's Senior Bowl football game has a new home.
The 2021 game as well as its week of practice will be held at the University of South Alabama's new Hancock Whitney Stadium.
“The Reese’s Senior Bowl Board of Trustees voted unanimously on March 4, 2020 to agree to a multi-year deal with the University of South Alabama to play the nationally televised Reese’s Senior Bowl game and its week of practices at Hancock Whitney Stadium, a brand new 25,000-seat state-of-the-art stadium located on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, beginning in 2021,” said Angus R. Cooper II, Chairman and President of the Senior Bowl Board of Trustees.
According to officials, the new stadium will offer a fan and football experience unrivaled by any stadium in the region.
Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy released the following statement, “We owe it to our community and players to host the nation’s premier college football all-star game in the region’s most advanced stadium and this transition to Hancock Whitney Stadium will best ensure our game resides in Mobile, Alabama for decades to come.”
Dr. Joel Erdmann of the University of South Alabama said he's excited about bringing the annual game to their campus.
"We are excited to host the Reese's Senior Bowl at the University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium. This historic game will provide an opportunity for people from all over the country to visit our beautiful campus and enjoy a great day of college football," Erdmann said. "South Alabama football season ticket holders will have a window of opportunity to secure their seats and parking for the Senior Bowl. Details concerning that process will be released in the near future."
Below is the statement released by Senior Bowl officials:
"Fans will enjoy premiere food and beverage selections inside the stadium, acers of grassy pre-game tailgating and RV areas around the stadium, and thousands of reserved on-campus parking spaces supported by fan shuttle buses. For the first time in the game’s history, fans and NFL personnel will have access to chair- and bench-back seating, indoor and outdoor private suites, and premium club and loge seats with complimentary access to the indoor club level food and beverage.
Fans and NFL participants will enjoy the state-of-the-art technologies of Hancock Whitney Stadium, including the mega video board and sound system, an easy-to-use online seat and parking space ordering system, and an option for paperless entry into the stadium.
NFL coaches, scouts, and players will be best accommodated by the University of South Alabama’s pristine weightlifting and sports medicine amenities, first class indoor and outdoor practice facilities, and brand-new locker room and meeting areas."
The 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played January 30, 2021 and televised nationally on NFL Network. Further updates regarding game tickets will be released in the near future at www.seniorbowl.com.
