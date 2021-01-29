MOBILE, Ala. --On January 29, as part of Reese's Senior Bowl Community Day, players from the National and American teams volunteered at a Feeding the Gulf Coast distribution hosted at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama that served 250 families in need.
Reese’s presented a $10,000 donation to Feeding the Gulf Coast during a check presentation in support of the organization’s hunger relief efforts.
For individuals and families experiencing hunger, they are encouraged to use the "Find Help" feature available on our website at www.feedingthegulfcoast.org.
Individuals can also call their office at (888) 704-FOOD and their staff can help connect those seeking assistance with distribution partners closest to them.
Working with community partners, the food bank will continue to be an organization to support families facing hunger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.