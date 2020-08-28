MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A few months from now the Reese’s Senior Bowl will be playing and they are already planning how to do it safely.
The folks in charge of the Senior Bowl are very excited about this year even in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.
“If we can pull this off this year it’s going to be great, I really do feel like it’s a huge opportunity,” said Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
With the college football season about to start there is still uncertainty if an entire season will be played or whether it will fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If football is taken away then this is going to be the first opportunity for fans across the country to see their players,” Nagy said. “So that’s why we feel this is such a big opportunity.”
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is slated to be played at the end of January, but planning is already underway to make sure it can happen safely.
Ideas being floated include pushing the game back a few weeks, creating a bubble for all the people involved and making the one-week event longer.
“All options are on the table,” Nagy said. “We’re going to be very fluid with this thing, I think we have to be, I’d like to be more proactive than reactive, but it’s going to be hard in a year like this.”
The Senior Bowl says it has a huge economic impact in Mobile every year. In 2015, $320 million was linked to the annual game.
“It’s so predictable, it comes every single year,” said Carol Hunter from the Downtown Mobile Alliance. “The restaurants and hotels they know to staff up for those things.”
With an unpredictable college football season ahead, the Senior Bowl continues to push the message the draft starts in Mobile.
“We’re always kind of on a nice platform, you know all eyes are on mobile for that week, at least in the football world,” Nagy said. “I feel like this year more so than ever.”
If the Senior Bowl happens as planned, kickoff will be at the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on January 30th.
