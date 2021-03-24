Regal Cinemas will start reopening April 2.
The movie theater chain's parent company, Cine-World Group, made the announcement Tuesday.
Attendance will be limited to 25 to 50 percent capacity in about 500 locations.
The April 2 opening coincides with the release of Warner Bros.' "Godzilla Vs. Kong".
As of last week, about half of movie theaters in North America were open for business again.
In Mobile, Regal operates the 18-screen cineplex in McGowin Park.
