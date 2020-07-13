MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Authorities tell FOX10 News a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital around 6:30 a.m. today.
The shooting is reported to have taken place at Regency Inn near I-10.
The condition of the victim has not been released, but FOX10 News has learned that homicide detectives were not called to the scene to investigate.
The MPD investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.
