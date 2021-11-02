Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- "That young man accused of doing this shooting, he needs to surrender,” said Willie Huntley, Jr. “He is ruining Todd’s life."

A powerful message from Reggie Todd’s attorney, who pleaded for Hezekiah Belfon to turn himself in.

Todd was arrested October 18 in Troy, charged with hindering the Ladd-Peebles shooting investigation.

Investigators say Belfon was hiding out at Todd’s house after the shooting, and Todd helped Belfon alter his appearance to disguise himself.

This claim was brought up in today's preliminary hearing in a Pike County courtroom.

"The witness that testified stated my client assisted Belfon in getting his haircut, and of course, we strongly, deny that claim,” said Huntley.

Todd's future in football is still in question, but Huntley said he hopes Todd will return to the field soon.

“I talked to Coach Lindsey today, and I talked to the athletic director today, and I think Reggie has 100 percent support from both of them,” said Huntley.

FOX 10 reached out to Troy University and received a statement from the Director of Athletics that reads in part: “Reggie Todd remains suspended indefinitely from the football program and at this time we have no further comment.”

Huntley said Todd is innocent until proven guilty and should have the right to play ball.

"I believe with every fiber of my body that this is a totally unfair situation," said Huntley.

Todd’s case was sent to a grand jury.

The Pike County District Attorney’s office declined comment.