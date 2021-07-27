MOBILE, Ala. --The University of South Alabama Regional Autism Network has a mission to help families with children who have received a pediatric autism diagnosis.

The network assists caregivers with planning and problem-solving and provides other guidance, such as directing parents to educational opportunities and encouraging their self-advocacy skills.

Amy Mitchell, the director of the Regional Autism Network, joined Lenise Ligon on FOX10 News at 4 to explain more.