Register now for breakfast with Santa in Prichard

Registration is now open for a new holiday event in Prichard.

The city is hosting a free Christmas Breakfast with Santa for a group of children who sign up.

It's happening on Saturday, December 4, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Prichard Community Center on Main Street.

Space is limited to only the first 100 people who reserve seats at the brunch. While seats are free for the kids, it will cost $10 per adult.

To register, head to www.thecityofprichard.org/breakfast-with-santa-2021.