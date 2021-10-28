MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile man on Thursday pleaded guilty to driving to Kentucky and returning with a teenage girl to have sex.

Court records show Nathaniel David Blancher had been in an online relationship with the girl for about three years before he got her at her home in Louisville. He pleaded guilty to two counts of transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of violating rules for registered sex offenders.

Acting on a tip, Mobile police went to Blancher’s apartment on May 30 and found the 14-year-old girl hiding in the bathroom, according to the defendant’s written plea agreement. She told investigators that she and Blancher had been communicating through Xbox, Skype and phone. She also told investigators that he had come to Louisville about a month earlier and that they had had sex in a hotel room.

Court records show a federal grand jury indicted Blancher in 2018 on a child pornography charge. A judge dismissed the charge at prosecutors’ request “in the interest of justice.” A representative from the U.S. Attorney’s Office could not immediately provide further explanation.

But Blancher did plead guilty to possession of child porn in state court. A judge sentenced him to five years’ probation and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock set sentencing for Jan. 31. Blancher faces a mandatory-minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison without possibility of parole.