MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --A family member shared allegations about the home life of the teenager accused of murdering his own mother.
Terrance Barney Jr., 16, is charged with killing his mom and setting their Cedar Avenue home on fire early Tuesday morning.
Family members identified the woman as Danica Barney.
Barney Jr. did not appear in court for his bond hearing on Thursday, but a cousin who is a nurse at a private mental health treatment center was there. She testified that the teenager has severe mental health issues and his parents stopped giving him the medicine he needed. The relative also said Barney Jr. was abused by his parents.
Prosecutors said the teenager is a danger to the community. Barney's attorney said his client has a mental condition that would affect his ability to think, but they are still waiting for records to see his medical history.
16-year-old arrested for murder and first-degree arson after woman found dead outside of burning home
Bond was set at $175,000, but the judge said Barney would need to be mentally evaluated before release if he posts bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.