MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --A family member shared allegations about the home life of the teenager accused of murdering his own mother.

Terrance Barney Jr., 16, is charged with killing his mom and setting their Cedar Avenue home on fire early Tuesday morning.

Family members identified the woman as Danica Barney.

Barney Jr. did not appear in court for his bond hearing on Thursday, but a cousin who is a nurse at a private mental health treatment center was there. She testified that the teenager has severe mental health issues and his parents stopped giving him the medicine he needed. The relative also said Barney Jr. was abused by his parents.

Prosecutors said the teenager is a danger to the community. Barney's attorney said his client has a mental condition that would affect his ability to think, but they are still waiting for records to see his medical history.

Bond was set at $175,000, but the judge said Barney would need to be mentally evaluated before release if he posts bond.