MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A day after it all started, Mobile Fire-Rescue is still fighting a feisty blaze on Paper Mill Road.

It’s a massive undertaking spanning all three shifts of the department, firefighters swapping out all day, working hard to try and put it out.

BROADCASTIFY RADIO CALL: “We have a rear structure that has … smoke coming from the roof of the structure.. go ahead and dispatch full alarm.”

A smoke alarm alerted firefighters to Merchants Transfer Company around 12:30 Tuesday morning.

BROADCASTIFY RADIO CALL: ”We got heavy smoke pouring out the whole building.”

Crews were met with a massive fireball in one of several warehouses at the back of the 2 million square foot building.

They called for a second alarm within 30 minutes.

BROADCASTIFY RADIO CALL: “I’m gonna need at least two more crews to help me fight this fire because it’s a big warehouse.

Firefighters quickly realized the flames were being fueled by tons of paper and wood stored inside and called a third alarm around 2 a.m.

“Top to bottom, front to back, side to side filled with bales of paper and wood,” said Steven Millhouse, public information officer for MFRD.

BROADCASTIFY RADIO CALL: “Go ahead and start me a third alarm for manpower.”

A constant flow of water and countless firefighters using heavy machinery to maneuver as they focus on 400,000 square feet of the burning warehouse.

“There’s a lot burning in there, there’s a lot going on. A lot of really tired, really hungry, really beat, but really dedicated firefighters doing what it takes to get the job done...make sure we extinguish every bit of, every ember of fire,” said Millhouse.

Firefighters are now dealing with several risks going into tonight, from the smoke to freezing temperatures mixing with all of that water, and the possibility of heavy bales of paper falling.

No one was inside of the building when the fire started.

One firefighter was hurt, but should be OK.

Crews will likely be battling the enormous blaze into Wednesday.

Millhouse says the next shift starts at 7 a.m.