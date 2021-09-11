Mobile, Ala. (WALA)—September 11 is a day that brings heartache to many people in the United States, and 20 years later, people are remembering the tragedy.

For many Americans, they remembered exactly where they were when the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened. It was a moment many find hard to forget, and it was the day that changed one man's life, Michael Hill.

He was sitting in class when it happened.

"They [teachers] came in,” he said. “Their faces were pale, and I said, 'what's wrong?’. They said the World Trade Center got crashed into, and I said, ‘small plane?’ and they said, ‘no, a big one,’ and I didn't believe it at first."

The next day, he tried to enlist, but because of his hearing impairment, he was denied, but that didn't stop him from supporting his country in any way he could.

For the past 18 years, he's been going to every fire station in Mobile on 9/11, personally thanking these first responders.

"Just to give them a little hope, a little inspiration, just to let them know I stand with you and support you all the way,” he said.

He said even with a tragedy like 9/11, he saw some good.

"That day, and of course the day after, we have not seen before Americans really united as one,” he said.

Shaking hands with first responders is one of his favorite things to do. Hill said he wants them to know he is truly thankful for what they do, and he will never stop showing his appreciation.

"I’m still going strong, and I’m not going to stop until my last breath," he said.