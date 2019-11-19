For the first time, we're hearing from family members about an arrest in the murder of a 19-year-old Mobile woman.
The incident happened more than a decade ago.
Eldee Henage is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of teenager Nancie Cowan.
A family member says Cowan was pregnant at the time.
Charlotte Richardson is Cowan's great-aunt.
She described Cowan, who's also known as Larie, as full of life, "never thinking that someone could actually do what he did to to her."
Mobile County Sheriff's Officials arrested Henage Monday after searching property in the Wilmer area and finding human remains they believe to be Cowan’s.
Richardson didn't want her face shown, but she said Cowan's mother is heartbroken.
Richardson said, "You're hoping and you're praying that one day she'll just come back. She was so beautiful, such a beautiful girl. She was so beautiful and, I mean, I just don't understand it, how somebody so cruel could take a life like that."
Richardson said Cowan's mother hoped somehow, somewhere, Larie was still alive
She said, "Her mother, every week, you know, she's thinking, she's off having the good life somewhere and, then, when this happened and it materialized. Yeah, it's closure, but look at the pain: look at the pain and suffering the family has gone through."
Sheriff's officials say Henage confessed to strangling a woman in 2008.
Richardson said Cowan was pregnant at the time she was murdered.
Richardson said, "Five months and, see, I didn't... it had been so long that I didn't even remember that. But, to me, that's a double murder right there in itself. That's a double murder."
Richardson said she had never seen Henage, and was shocked when she did see him on the news.
Monday, Henage made a bizarre statement as he was being led to a deputy’s car.
He said he heard voices.
When asked what she would say to Henage, Richardson said, "How dare you, how could you? How could you actually physically strangle the life out of some beautiful girl? How could you?"
Officials are awaiting forensic work to determine if the remains are a match for Cowan.
Henage is scheduled in court Wednesday morning.
