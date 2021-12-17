MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – In hiding since its abrupt removal from a place of prominence atop the entrance to the Bankhead Tunnel last year, the Raphael Semmes statue finally has a new home.

The History Museum of Mobile unveiled the statue Friday. It will be part of the history timeline on the first floor that runs from Indian times to the end of the 20th century.

Meg Fowler, director of the museum, said the facility worked hard to develop the most historically appropriate way to tell the story of the Civil War admiral and the people who erected a statue to him in 1900.

“Museums are educational spaces, and visitors to this exhibit can expect a timeline, a historically accurate, contextualized timeline of Mobile history from 1500 to the end of the 20th century,” she said. “The Semmes statue is now part of that story.”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson removed the 99-inch, 1,800-pound bronze statue in June 2020 amid a flurry of protests across the country prompted by the killing of a black man by a Minneapolis police officer. At first, Stimpson said he was acting to protect the statute from the threat of vandalism but later said he was looking for a more appropriate way to display it.

Fowler said the museum spent months researching both Semmes’ life and the period leading up to the erection of the statue. She said the staff consulted with a wide variety of historians and other members of the community.

Fowler compared the statue to wood fragments on display at the museum. Alone, she said, those fragments have little meaning. But she said visitors take in that meaning when the artifacts are surrounded by panels explaining that they came from the early peoples of Alabama centuries before the arrival of Europeans.

“What we know about exhibits is that objects get meaning from the context that they're put in and from the whole context of that timeline,” she said. “So that's why it was important to put the same statue in this timeline exhibit. Here, the statue can be understood in the context of the Civil War, Reconstruction and the 1900 movement which is was erected.”

The Semmes camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans had asked to take ownership of the monument so it could display it privately. But the city refused.

Joe Ringhoffer, a spokesman for the group, called Semmes the “one true international hero this city had.” He told FOX10 News on Friday that he is disappointed.

“I think it’s a shame that the mayor decided to try and appease an unappeasable group by removing something that had been in place for 120 years with no conflict,” he said.

Ringhoffer said the city did not consult his organization. He rejected suggestions that it is inappropriate to honor Civil War figures that opponents regard as traitors.

“They legally seceded from the United States, as was their constitutional right and were illegally invaded by a tyrant named Abraham Lincoln,” he said.