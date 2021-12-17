MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A new era unfolded Friday for the football program at LeFlore High School as Renardo Jackson was introduced as the Rattlers’ new head football coach.

Jackson spent the previous season as the defensive coordinator for Vigor High School, helping the Wolves win a state championship.

“To the Rattler Nation, I’m absolutely ecstatic to be here as your football coach. We’re about to do some amazing things together. I hope you’re ready to do those things. I just want to let you know — to the players, the administrators and everyone associated with the program — I stand before you as a true sign of what God is able to do,” Jackson said.

The Rattlers finished 0 and 10 this season and haven't been to the playoffs since 2013.

However, Jackson said he's ready to turn the program around.