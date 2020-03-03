MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- After trailing a distant third for much of Tuesday night -- Congressman Bradley Byrne addressed his supporters at 10 o'clock on the dot -- saying "the numbers are not looking good for us. But that's okay -- I've been here before."
Going into the election -- Byrne was among the top three Republican contenders for the Senate seat now occupied by Democrat Doug Jones.
The results were slow-coming for much of the night -- but the Associated Press eventually calling a runoff between former Auburn Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville and Sen. Jeff Sessions who once held the seat for 20 years before being appointed to Attorney General.
With 89% of the precincts reporting:
Tommy Tuberville 219,768 votes (32%)
Jeff Sessions 211,727 votes (31%)
Bradley Byrne 178,749 votes (26%)
In his speech all but conceded -- thanking his family and supporters and volunteers who worked on his campaign. He said there is still a lot of work to be done to take the Senate seat back from Doug Jones.
"Whatever the returns are tonight we are going to live by them -- right? And this is what we get united behind -- we're going to fire Doug Jones this fall... got it! That's it. And we're going to elect Donald Trump this fall," said Byrne. "The future for the State of Alabama, the future of America is still in front of us. Let's go continue to work for that and work for the good of everybody in this country and we will all be just fine. Thank you. God bless you. And God bless the United States of America."
In his closing remarks -- Byrne said he has 10 months left on his Congressional seat and plans to continue cut through the tape. After that he says it's in God's hands.
"After that -- who knows what God's got intended for me. Because I've been through this before and God's got very interesting things intended for us," said Byrne.
Byrne has served Alabama's 1st Congressional District since 2014.
