MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Rep. Jerry Carl told FOX10 News he is against a new impeachment of President Trump.
House Democrats said they will proceed with impeachment unless the vice president and Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment to force the President out, calling Trump a threat to democracy after Wednesday's deadly assault on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.
In a statement to FOX10 News, Rep. Carl wrote, "Impeachment would further divide the American people at a time when unity is needed. With just a few days until the next administration is sworn in, our focus should be on a smooth transition of power, which is a hallmark of our great nation."
Hours after the attack at the Capitol, Rep. Carl joined a Republican effort to contest the election results from several states. Carl claimed there was "overwhelming evidence of voter fraud and election irregularities," despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.
