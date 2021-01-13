MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Rep. Jerry Carl was one of 197 Republicans who voted against impeaching President Trump for “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.
Ten other Republicans joined 222 Democrats in voting to make Trump the first president to be impeached twice.
In a statement released shortly after Wednesday's vote, Rep. Carl wrote, “Today House Democrats moved forward with a vote to impeach President Trump. I voted no because the reasons cited in these articles failed to reach the necessary threshold for impeachment. Furthermore, the President has publicly conceded the election and committed to a peaceful transition of power, and I trust he will uphold his promise to ensure a smooth transition to the next administration. With only a few days left until January 20th, impeachment would further divide the American people when unity is needed. I remain committed to doing the job I was elected to do, rather than wasting time on Nancy Pelosi’s personal vendetta against President Trump.”
Hours after the January 6 attack at the Capitol, Rep. Carl joined a Republican effort to contest the election results from several states. Carl claimed there was "overwhelming evidence of voter fraud and election irregularities," despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.