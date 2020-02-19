It’s now been more than a month since a suspect, on the run from the law crashed into the Korean War Memorial at USS Alabama Battleship Park. It happened at the end of a police chase which began in Spanish Fort. The suspect was never caught.
The bids are now in and work will soon begin on repairs to the damaged Korean War Memorial. The park is responsible for upkeep and repairs of the memorial and the cost of this repair will be in the tens of thousands of dollars.
“One of the quotes that we just received was submitted by the company that originally did the etching and the marking on some of the maps on part of the memorial, so we were glad that they were going to be part of this mix,” said Major General Janet Cobb with USS Alabama Battleship Park. “We’ll make our decision in the next couple of days and then we’ll get in touch with them and begin the restoration work.”
The suspect is still on the loose after Spanish Fort Police chased him from Bass Pro Shop to Battleship Park. It ended in a violent crash when the suspect ran the stolen pickup he was driving into the memorial. The truck caught fire and the suspect ran away on foot. Police said they’re no closer to identifying him.
“We’ll let Spanish Fort Police Department and Mobile Police Department do their investigation. They’ll keep us up to date,” Cobb said. “Law enforcement takes time, so we trust them. They’re good to us.”
More than a thousand dollars has been raised on Facebook for repairs to the monument. That, along with money left over from the initial construction will cover the cost.
“We have the money in the Battleship Foundation account to actually pay cash for these restorations, paid for by the men that fought the war and that actually came back and decided to build this to honor their fallen comrades and the men that they served with and the women that they served with,” Cobb explained.
The money raised by those veterans to initially build the Korean War Memorial was donated to the park and came mostly from bingo games. Now that the bids are in, Park officials hope to award it in the next few weeks so repairs can begin.
