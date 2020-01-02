MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Airbus is taking advantage of the struggles of their main competitor Boeing.
According to FOX Business, for the first time since 2011 Airbus delivered more jets than Boeing.
The Mobile final assembly line at Brookley Field could be helping with that.
This news could mean great things for Mobile because some of Airbus' A320 jets are assembled here and the company is building a new A220 final assembly plant right now.
According to Fox Business, Airbus delivered 863 jets in 2019, up nearly 8% from 2018.
The A220 aircraft final assembly building is almost done, construction is still underway.
A quick look at Airbus's career website shows dozens of jobs open because of the new assembly line in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.