MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The exact date is to be announced, but reports say President Donald Trump will be coming to Mobile days or just hours before the July 14th Senate runoff between Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville.
The date and time of the rally has not been officially released.
The contentious race is now heating up even more with President Trump set to campaign on behalf of Tuberville.
The rally for Tuberville is expected to be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
The rally is being seen as a blow for Sessions after the President and him had a falling out after Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation.
The President and Tuberville were together in Dallas as recently as last week. Tuberville’s campaign manager says last week’s meeting included a discussion on the status of the Alabama Senate race.
The Ladd board says while nobody has reached out to them, they say they could play host.
“I’m sure naturally we would be able to have people social distancing from each other and if there was a larger crowd we just wouldn’t allow them in,” said Ann Davis President of the Ladd board. “We are going to go by the guidelines until it’s safe to do it otherwise.”
As of now, the Mobile rally would be the second President Trump would hold since the COVID-19 pandemic. The first will be on Saturday in Tulsa. The President’s campaign said more than a million people have requested tickets, which could be an indication of the demand we could see in Mobile.
There has been no comment from the Trump campaign or Tuberville's camp.
