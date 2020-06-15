MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to CNN White House Correspondent Kaitian Collins, President Donald Trump is expected to host a campaign rally in Mobile next month in support of Tommy Tuberville.
Tuberville, the former head football coach at Auburn University, is in a Republican runoff in Alabama's U.S. Senate race with Mobilian Jeff Sessions.
The runoff election is set for July 14th.
According to city officials, they have not been contacted by the Trump campaign.
In a blow to Sessions, the rally will be held days before the runoff election, two sources familiar with the plans tell CNN.
Despite private appeals by advisers to stay out of the race, Trump endorsed the former head football coach of Auburn University in March. His campaign called Sessions "delusional" after he highlighted his ties to Trump in mailers to voters, despite a falling out over his recusal from the Russia investigation. But a presidential stop in the state days ahead of the race would mark a new level of rebuke for Sessions, who was the first senator to endorse Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
The rally is currently expected to be held in Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the same stadium where Sessions joined Trump on stage in 2015.
Sessions responded to the announcement of the rally on Twitter. In the tweet, he stated:
"The people of Alabama will not be told who to vote for by anyone in Washington. As recent experience demonstrates, in Alabama we make our own decisions on who will represent us in the US Senate. It's always a good day when the President of the United States visits Alabama. That said, Alabama will vote solidly for @realDonaldTrump this fall, so his time would be far better spent in swing states he must win to be reelected."
