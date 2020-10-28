Alabama Power workers out during Tropical Storm Gordon

MOBILE, Ala. --Power outages due to Hurricane Zeta:

Mobile County

Currently has 98,634 without power.

Baldwin County

Currently reporting 44,651 without power.

Washington County

Currently reporting 362 without power. 

Clarke County

Currently reporting 957 without power.

Escambia County 

Currently reporting 2,045 without power

