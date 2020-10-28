MOBILE, Ala. --Power outages due to Hurricane Zeta:
Mobile County
Currently has 98,634 without power.
Baldwin County
Currently reporting 44,651 without power.
Washington County
Currently reporting 362 without power.
Clarke County
Currently reporting 957 without power.
Escambia County
Currently reporting 2,045 without power
