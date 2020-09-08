SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) - At least two people were hurt in a serious boating crash near the Steele Creek launch in Satsuma according to someone who witnessed the accident.
Two boats collided in the water around 11:30 a.m.
At least one victim was taken from the scene on a medical helicopter.
No other details have been released by investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.