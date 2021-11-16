MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX10 News is looking into reports of an incident involving shots fired overnight in Mobile.
This reportedly happening just after midnight along the 300 block of Stanton Road. That's near Tricentennial Park.
According to witnesses, one person was shot possibly in the leg and the upper torso.
We are still waiting on police to confirm these reports. Stay tuned to FOX10 News and check our website for updates.
