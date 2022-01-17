IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - Several people are without after an early morning fire in Irvington. It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday near highway 90.

Thankfully everyone is safe, but now many are left asking what's next?

"How do you think the people felt after Katrina? Same thing. Same emotions. We're torn up and we're lost. We're looking for someone to turn to for help," resident David Stanek said.

Stanek lives on the property. He says he was woken up by someone banging on his door.

After walking outside, he saw flames shooting through the windows of the unit in front of him.

For property owner Jaime Podratz, this is a nightmare.

"My worst fear of course was like 'oh my God, I hope everyone is okay'. Property can be rebuilt, lives can't. Thank God. God was definitely on our sides. We don't have any lost lives,” Podratz said.

Even with only two units damaged, power to the rest of the property has been turned off.

Because of that, all of the tenants have been taken to hotels for the next few days.

"You need to open your hearts. You need to open your Christian hearts and reach out. Not just to me, but to anybody who suffers a disaster like this," Stanek said.

If you would like to help Mr. Stanek, he asks that you contact him at 912-503-0554.

The owner told FOX10 the residents of the burned units will be relocated to another vacant apartment on the property when able.