MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Another major event pulls out of Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

After 22 years -- the Lending Tree Bowl announcing it will move to Hankcock Whitney Stadium at the Univeristy of South Alabama -- citing the newest game day technology and modernized fan experience.

Whatever the reason -- it's the latest big event to leave Ladd. First it was South building their new on-campus stadium, then came the Senior Bowl also following. And just last month growing security concerns forcing Mobile County Public Schools to make the decision to no longer hold football games at Ladd following a shooting that left five people wounded.

Earleane Moore lives near Ladd and says it's a shame.

"I think it was so wrong to have to move the games from there because of little thugs shooting at people. Put them in jail and lock them away... maybe that will do something. But what they are doing is putting them in jail and letting them out -- and they come right back and do the same thing. Get rid of them," said Moore.

Others recall Ladd in its "hay day" when the streets were flooded with people having a good time.

"It's never been a problem -- growing up. Honestly, I've done been to all of the football games coming up. I was at every one. I went to Williamson High School. It's just crazy not to see any of the high school games being played over there. I don't like," said one woman.

While many believe South's exit was the beginning of the end -- they also say the recent violence hasn't helped.

"When they have high schooll games... I just notice there is a lack of security. Police cars around -- not like those games... I think that's what the big diffrence is. They need to beef up security," said one man.

As the sun appears to be setting on Ladd -- those same neighbors believe there's still life left in the old stadium.

"There's still hope... There's definitely still hope. Lee: You feel like Ladd still has a future? -- Most definitely it still has a future... I'm telling you - yes," said one woman.

"I believe there is hope for that. I pray it is because I miss it. I enjoyed it. That building has been there too long for them to try and get rid of it... Or just let it sit there," said Moore.

Meanwhile, District 2 City Councilman William Carroll says he's disappointed the Lending Tree Bowl has decided to make the move, but remains optimistic they can find other revenue-generating events for Ladd.