Residents from Mulherin Home are getting into the Christmas spirit early by going on a shopping spree at Sam's Club with local firefighters from Mobile and volunteers.
With their list, they were checking it twice and spending $200 on whatever they want and need. According to Amy Cummings, it's all thanks to Three Doors Down, which is a part of the Better Life Foundation, who sponsors the shopping spree every year.
"They've been doing it for the last 12 to 15 years, Cummings said. "They get a resident, they take them shopping and they get whatever they want and put it in their buggy. We take it back to the home and wrap it for their Christmas."
Whether it was clothes, food or games, volunteers were excited to be able to help make each of the resident's holiday a little brighter.
"Last year was the first year I did this and I took my kids and it'll show you th real meaning of Christmas is when you do this stuff. Just the happiness and it's just a lot of fun to do it," Capt. Chad Thornburg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.