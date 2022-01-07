CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - An investigation is underway into a horrific crash that took the life of a teenager.

It happened Friday morning on highway 45 near Citronelle.

Investigators say a 16-year-old was killed after the teen’s car crossed the center line hitting a car driven by 57-year-old Vanessa Bennett of Citronelle.

State Troopers say Bennett and a 16-year-old who was in the teen’s car, were critically injured.

People we spoke to were upset to hear about another crash in the area.

"It's just sad to see another life lost. Especially a young child. It's just sad," Xavier Shepard said.

"This is the next one. It's just the beginning of the year. It's really terrible knowing that. The beginning of the year and another one on Highway 45," another resident said.

These people are all too familiar with wrecks on Highway 45.

Crews began work this week to install centerline scoring on the highway to try and prevent crashes. Many say more needs to be done.

"This is a dangerous highway. That's why you see so many crosses, teddy bears, and balloons on the side of the road of 45 after claiming the life of so many people from up here," Shepard said.

And one woman says as a parent, her heart goes out to all of the families involved.

"It's awful knowing it was a teenager. A kid. I can imagine the family. I would hate for that to happen. It's a deadly accident. Something terrible," she said.