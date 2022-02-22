PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA)-- As the FBI was inside the water board, crowds of Prichard residents gathered outside.

Many have been complaining about high water bills for decades and are now hopeful they will soon get answers.

"I rejoice, yet I am ashamed," said Marsha Smith.

Groups of Prichard residents stood together, taking in the striking scene.

"I’m just shocked seeing all these cars up here, the news media, the police, it's just surprising,” said Brenda Johnson.

The parking lot was slammed full, and deputies were posted outside the front doors.

Long-time residents said they eagerly awaited this day: finally seeing something happening after decades of complaints.

"It's time, and I just thank God that it's happening,” said Smith. “Finally, we'll get some relief."

Another woman, not wanting to be named, agreed. She's lived in Prichard her whole life and said it's about time something changes.

"Something should have been done about it,” she said. “It went on too long. Too many people knew too much about it and didn't do anything about it."

As federal agents walked into the building, bystanders cheered.

“I would say shame on you board, and I want to see them all, all of them gone,” said Smith. “For my mother, grandmother, aunts, and myself, it's long overdue."