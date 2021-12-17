MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A resurfacing project will shut down parts of St. Anthony Street for several days.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 20, St. Anthony Street will be resurfaced between Conception and Water streets. One lane at a time will be closed and flaggers will assist motorists.
The work is expected to be completed around the end of the day, Tuesday, Dec. 21, officials said.
