The retailers are back open in Alabama!
As of 5 pm Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey's "Safer at home" plan was enacted giving retailers across Alabama the green light to open.
Governor Ivey made the announcement Tuesday, giving stores only a few days notice. Many of them, didn't actually open Thursday evening.
Some stores in West Mobile like Cato, Burke's, and Kirkland Furniture posted signs on its doors saying the stores will be back open at 12 noon Friday.
For nearly a month crowds at shopping centers in the area have been scarce.
“No. I’m older so I only come to the grocery store just occasionally and I wear a mask and all of that,” said Debbie Dobbs, who was shopping at Rouses.
With the exception of grocery shopping and a few other essentials, retail stores have been shutdown.
Many residents have been sheltered at home, per the governor's order. However, some said they're ready to get out.
“We’ve been staying in the house like we’re little kids. This is the first we, we had to go to the doctors today. But uh, I said let’s stop at the store and get a couple of things, but we’ve been in the house,” said Alice Cramer who was shopping with her husband.
Dobbs and the Cramers are happy things are opening back up, but there reasoning isn't to go shopping. They're happy people will be able to work again.
“I’ll be glad if things get a little bit normal.I feel bad for the poor people because these people have no money,” said Cramer. “The rent has to be paid and he can’t work. And that’s sad.”
With re-opening retail stores comes safety. In Ivey's "safer at home" order, it requires stores to have its capacity at 50%.
The Cramers said they aren't fearful so long as folks practice CDC guidelines.
“We feel confident on the social distancing. The 6 feet. I wish more people would abide by it. The mask, at least they would be fearful enough of their surroundings to wear the mask.”
