MOBILE, Ala. --Retired Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Muskett served 38 years in the Army. Some of that time was spent in Afghanistan, training the elite Afghan Special Forces.

He told me how tough it is to watch the events unfolding in Kabul, and the rest of the country.

Colonel Muskett believes the exit strategy and execution was very flawed. But now, with the country under Taliban control, and other terrorist groups killing U.S. forces, he believes there's more trouble ahead. That's because even though the Taliban, and Isis-K are sworn enemies, Colonel Muskett says they both have one thing in common: to get rid of Americans.

Colonel Muskett also said he was very surprised by the perceived lack of planning by military and civilian leaders as far as the "end game" in Afghanistan is concerned, calling it a "mess."

Muskett believes it was a right decision to pull out of the country after years of war with terrorists, but the United States should have left a "bigger footprint" when it comes to keeping troops in country. Colonel Muskett told me by not doing that, "..we've given up so much."