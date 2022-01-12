This coming Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which honors his life and legacy of trying to create a more loving and equal society.
FOX10’s Lenise Ligon sat down with Reverend David Edwards Jr. to talk about a community event happening this Thursday that will help continue conversations that he started many years ago.
Advancing Equity: An Intergenerational Conversation
A Virtual Event
Thursday, Jan. 13
6:00-7:30 p.m.
