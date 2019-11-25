MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says a $5,000 reward is being offered for an information leading to an arrest in the murder of University of South Alabama Professor Dr. Matt Wiser.
Wiser was found shot to death in his home last Wednesday.
So far, there are no suspects or arrests.
The chief is asking people in the Gaillard Drive area to be cautious as they continue investigating.
They’re also working to learn more about Dr. Wiser’s personal life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.