MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A reward of $2,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon is being offered through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Belfon, 19, is wanted by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Mobile. Belfon, whose street name is "Chop," has been named by authorities as the gunman in the October shooting at a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in which five people were wounded.

Belfon faces five counts of attempted murder.

Authorities say Belfon should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 6-foot-2 and weighing 230 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Belfon, you are asked to immediately call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password in order to communicate with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

Your tip may lead to a cash reward, and you can remain anonymous.