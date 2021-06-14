“Rhythm of Freedom” Juneteenth celebration in Mobile

The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Juneteenth celebration this weekend called “Rhythm of Freedom.”

The event is set for Saturday, June 19th from 3PM until 6PM at Robert Hope Park and Community Center at 850 Edwards Street in Mobile. It’s free and open to everyone. There will be vendors, interactive classes, music, dance, and more.

Shadrach Collins Jr., the Recreation Superintendent with the Mobile Recreation Department joined Lenise Ligon on Fox10 News at 4PM to talk about what else is in store Saturday.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is an American holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery. Annually, the day is observed to explore and celebrate African-American history and heritage.