DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It is a fast and fun way to get around Downtown Mobile, but now there are safety concerns when it comes to "Gotcha” scooters.
They launched just 5 days ago with about 200 scooters on the streets, but in that time there have already been several crashes.
“I feel like this is a good thing because you can get somewhere really quick, get back very quick,” said Larkyn Tyler.
“I think it's very cool, but it can be a little dangerous at times,” said Nolin Weathersby.
Mobile Police said there have been two crashes, one left a car with about a thousand dollars’ worth of damage. In the other case, a person had to go to the hospital after falling.
“If you don't know how to stop properly you can flip yourself over in this thing and it is a heavy piece of machinery,” said Susan Johnson.
According to a Consumer Reports investigation at least eight people have been killed while using ride-share scooters since mid-2017 and least 1,500 hundred people have been hurt.
A local rider said his sister-in-law was injured on one in another city.
“She liked swerved and it kind of like slid out from under her and she broke her wrist and had to get a titanium plate in there,” Weathersby said.
When riding through the streets of Downtown Mobile on a scooter you have to follow all the rules of the road, like stopping at stop signs. You are also not supposed to drive the wrong way and you are not allowed on sidewalks.
‘Gotcha’ said you must be 18 to ride and recommends the use of a helmet, but they are not required by law.
According to one organization in 2018, there were 38.5 million trips on e-scooters in the U.S.
The CDC said almost half of all injuries with them involve head trauma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.