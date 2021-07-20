MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel in downtown Mobile will hold a job fair this week to fill several restaurant positions.
The hotel, located at 64 South Water St. and operated by PCH Hotels & Resorts, said full-time and part-time positions are available including cook, bartenders, restaurant server, host/hostess and more.
On-the-spot interviews will be conducted Wednesday, July 21, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Apply online at www.renaissancemobilejobs.com before arriving.
